Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,640 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Comcast were worth $32,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,120,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,617,023. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

