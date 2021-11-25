Comerica Bank Has $2.56 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,691,000 after buying an additional 564,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,934,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 897,354 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,371,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,087,000 after buying an additional 23,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $38.43.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.91%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

