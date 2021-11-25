Comerica Bank Sells 31,140 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,140 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $83.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,055 shares of company stock worth $9,127,139. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

