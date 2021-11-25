Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.64% of Commvault Systems worth $22,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.90. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Summit Insights increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

