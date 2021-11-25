Comparing Liberty Global (LBTYK) & The Competition

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Liberty Global to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Liberty Global alerts:

54.6% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Liberty Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $11.98 billion -$1.63 billion 1.38 Liberty Global Competitors $10.32 billion $716.61 million 19.99

Liberty Global has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liberty Global Competitors 367 1767 2602 75 2.50

Liberty Global currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.48%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 26.94%. Given Liberty Global’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global 97.60% 14.99% 5.58% Liberty Global Competitors 31.48% 4.64% 4.43%

Summary

Liberty Global beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.