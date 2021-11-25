Comparing Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) & TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY)

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) and TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mail.ru Group and TravelSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mail.ru Group -13.31% -3.40% -2.24% TravelSky Technology N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Mail.ru Group and TravelSky Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mail.ru Group $1.39 billion 2.87 -$288.71 million N/A N/A TravelSky Technology $794.86 million 6.16 $52.57 million N/A N/A

TravelSky Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mail.ru Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mail.ru Group and TravelSky Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mail.ru Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 TravelSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mail.ru Group presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.68%. Given Mail.ru Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mail.ru Group is more favorable than TravelSky Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Mail.ru Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TravelSky Technology has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TravelSky Technology beats Mail.ru Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mail.ru Group

Mail.ru Group Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects. The VK segment includes the VK.com social network. The Social Networks segment includes OK and My World social networks. The Online Games segment comprises mobile, client-based, browser-based and social games. The Search, E-commerce and Other Services segment includes search services, e-commerce, esports business and certain other projects. The company was founded by Yuri Bentsionovich Milner and Dmitry Grishin on May 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions. It also provides cargo management services, as well as sells and installs related information systems; computer hardware and software development, and data network services; and computer system engineering design and installation services. TravelSky Technology Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

