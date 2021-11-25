Comparing Novation Companies (NOVC) and Its Rivals

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS: NOVC) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Novation Companies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Novation Companies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Novation Companies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Novation Companies Competitors 121 530 633 20 2.42

As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 21.66%. Given Novation Companies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Novation Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Novation Companies has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novation Companies’ competitors have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Novation Companies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novation Companies -9.67% N/A -41.05% Novation Companies Competitors 3.15% 9.35% 2.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novation Companies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Novation Companies $51.35 million -$9.17 million -1.08 Novation Companies Competitors $4.40 billion $119.70 million 6.06

Novation Companies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Novation Companies. Novation Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Novation Companies competitors beat Novation Companies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Novation Companies

Novation Cos., Inc. through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.