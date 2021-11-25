Comparing Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Playtika shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Park City Group and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 18.90% 6.98% 5.62% Playtika 11.25% -40.71% 13.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park City Group and Playtika’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $21.01 million 5.37 $4.12 million $0.18 32.34 Playtika $2.37 billion 3.18 $92.10 million $0.70 26.27

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group. Playtika is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park City Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Park City Group and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Playtika 0 2 10 0 2.83

Playtika has a consensus price target of $35.83, suggesting a potential upside of 94.85%. Given Playtika’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Park City Group.

Summary

Playtika beats Park City Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc. is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K. Fields in May 1990 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

