Comparing Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN)

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Ultralife 2.90% 3.13% 2.70%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Ultralife, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%. Ultralife has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.05%. Given Ultralife’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ultralife is more favorable than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Ultralife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Ultralife’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Ultralife $107.71 million 0.83 $5.23 million $0.18 31.00

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Ultralife beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.