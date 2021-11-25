Compass Group’s (CPG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,547 ($20.21).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,578.50 ($20.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £28.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,510.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,655.37.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.01), for a total value of £189,732 ($247,886.07).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.