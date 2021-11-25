Compound (COMP) Market Cap Achieves $1.67 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $277.99 or 0.00485735 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $133.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

