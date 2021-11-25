Compound (COMP) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $283.61 or 0.00487809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $1.71 billion and $118.74 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

