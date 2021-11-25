Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.99 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.900 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFLT. Citigroup increased their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays raised their price target on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.15.

CFLT opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.42. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $4,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,156,746 shares of company stock valued at $100,169,795.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $36,452,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

