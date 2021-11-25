Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.920-$-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $376 million-$378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.20 million.Confluent also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFLT. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Sunday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.15.

Shares of CFLT opened at $79.79 on Thursday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.42.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $18,991,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,156,746 shares of company stock worth $100,169,795.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Confluent by 2,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $1,612,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $36,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

