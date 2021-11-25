ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report $2.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41. ConocoPhillips reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,278.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $10.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.83. 7,215,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,262,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $77.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $32,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

