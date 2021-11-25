Contentos Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12.11 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $83.34 million and approximately $12.11 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Contentos

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,957,264,019 coins and its circulating supply is 3,631,604,401 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

