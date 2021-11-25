CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Hits One Day Volume of $390,591.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $21.86 million and approximately $390,591.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00065226 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000075 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

