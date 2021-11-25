Contrasting 36Kr (KRKR) and The Competition

36Kr (NASDAQ: KRKR) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare 36Kr to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 36Kr and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $59.27 million -$42.95 million -2.19 36Kr Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 76.01

36Kr’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 36Kr and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 36Kr Competitors 1198 6022 11255 322 2.57

36Kr presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 308.16%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 32.41%. Given 36Kr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -50.40% -47.50% -32.35% 36Kr Competitors -1.34% -77.12% 2.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

36Kr has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr’s rivals have a beta of 2.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

36Kr rivals beat 36Kr on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

