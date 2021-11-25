Contrasting Union Bankshares (UNB) and Its Rivals

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: UNB) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Union Bankshares to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Union Bankshares pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

13.4% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Union Bankshares and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Union Bankshares Competitors 2153 8906 7186 505 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.87%. Given Union Bankshares’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Union Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Bankshares’ peers have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Union Bankshares and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares $52.75 million $12.81 million 10.48 Union Bankshares Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.73

Union Bankshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares. Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Union Bankshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares 25.41% 16.79% 1.25% Union Bankshares Competitors 28.73% 12.41% 1.26%

Summary

Union Bankshares peers beat Union Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, VT.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.