Convex Finance (CVX) One Day Volume Tops $41.31 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 40% higher against the dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $41.31 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for about $29.70 or 0.00050169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00073710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00092255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,482.77 or 0.07572811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,090.86 or 0.99823136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 75,297,919 coins and its circulating supply is 37,231,499 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

