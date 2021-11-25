Cooper Companies (COO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Cooper Companies to post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cooper Companies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies stock opened at $390.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $324.34 and a one year high of $463.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.