Corra.Finance (CORA) Price Hits $3.12

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.12 or 0.00005287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $39,194.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00073182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00094277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,500.64 or 0.07614371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,159.31 or 1.00088108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars.

