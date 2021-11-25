Cosmos Trading Up 11.3% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $29.66 or 0.00050392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $6.68 billion and approximately $434.98 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,523.89 or 0.99432080 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00041015 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.15 or 0.00669662 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 282,944,552 coins and its circulating supply is 225,159,949 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.