Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Cut by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $57,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.47 on Thursday, reaching $549.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,508. The company has a market capitalization of $242.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $550.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $481.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

