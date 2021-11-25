Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lowered by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

COST opened at $549.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.58 and a 200-day moving average of $438.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $550.83. The company has a market cap of $242.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

