Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 289.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 39.0% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 230.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $549.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $550.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

