COTI (COTI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $76.16 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. One COTI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000726 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. COTI has a market cap of $373.51 million and approximately $76.16 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00068150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00073642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00092584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.62 or 0.07584392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,188.94 or 0.99944464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

