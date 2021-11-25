CoTrader (COT) Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $2,142.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.00236497 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00089715 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

