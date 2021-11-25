COVA (COVA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $22,478.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 57.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 25th. COVA has a market capitalization of $512,826.00 and approximately $22,478.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, COVA has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.62 or 0.00236213 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00089716 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.