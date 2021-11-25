Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,077 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned approximately 0.33% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

CVLG traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $455.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $274.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

