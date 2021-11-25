COVER Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $14.89 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One COVER Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $188.07 or 0.00397019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $16.59 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003198 BTC.

COVER Protocol Coin Profile

COVER Protocol (COVER) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2021. COVER Protocol’s total supply is 82,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,179 coins. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cover Protocol provides peer to peer coverage with fungible tokens. It lets the market set coverage prices as opposed to a bonding curve. Cover Protocol allows DeFi users to be protected against smart contract risk. It stabilizes the turbulent DeFi space by instilling confidence and trust between protocols and their users. By bridging the gap between decentralized finance and traditional finance, Cover Protocol aims to open the doors of DeFi to all investors. The COVER Token and Migrations (SAFE2 to COVER) The exact token distribution can be found here. In our original plans, we had a tentative amount of 55,000 $COVER to be migrated. However, the amount of $COVER eligible in the snapshot for claiming (for those who missed the $SAFE =>$SAFE2 migration) was lower than expected by 150 tokens. For now, this difference of 150 $COVER will be minted to the treasury and we will hold a vote for $COVER holders to decide on what we do with these tokens.On release, $SAFE2 holders can migrate to $COVER while those who missed the $SAFE -> $SAFE2 migration will be eligible to claim a partial amount of their snapshotted balance. There will be a MIGRATE button on the left bottom of the side nav. This page refers to the updated version of COVER. Historical data prior to the update can be consulted here. “

