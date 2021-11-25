Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.10. Crane posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,007,000 after buying an additional 99,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 36.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after buying an additional 1,035,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,128,000 after buying an additional 280,241 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Crane by 17.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,789,000 after buying an additional 235,006 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crane by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,272,000 after buying an additional 115,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

CR traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.88. 266,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

