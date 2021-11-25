CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Up 5.2% This Week

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $13,497.28 and $7,486.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

