Creditcoin Market Cap Hits $1.38 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $2.44 or 0.00004135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $3.90 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,599.08 or 0.99428199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00050509 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00041056 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.14 or 0.00668758 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

