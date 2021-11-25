Credits (CS) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Credits has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market cap of $7.59 million and $277,638.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 123.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

