Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWEGF shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

CWEGF opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

