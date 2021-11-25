Critical Contrast: Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) & Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Analog Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.52 billion 2.47 $367.16 million $5.79 10.36 Analog Devices $5.60 billion 11.99 $1.22 billion $4.57 39.93

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 24.19% 41.70% 28.82% Analog Devices 26.15% 18.86% 10.62%

Risk and Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Analog Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00 Analog Devices 0 3 22 0 2.88

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus target price of $87.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.23%. Analog Devices has a consensus target price of $194.92, indicating a potential upside of 6.82%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Analog Devices pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Analog Devices pays out 60.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Analog Devices has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Analog Devices is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Kulicke and Soffa Industries on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment offers expandable tools for a broad range of semiconductor packaging applications. The company was founded by Frederick W. Kulicke and Albert Soffa in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

