Critical Review: Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) versus Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Finward Bancorp and Peoples-Sidney Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Finward Bancorp pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.34 $16.60 million $4.42 10.63 Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 22.63% 9.71% 0.95% Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. is a thrift holding company, which engages in the provision of savings and loans. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate, Land, Commercial Business, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgages segment represents loans to consumers for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of a residence. The Commercial Real Estate segment subjects to underwriting standards and processes similar to commercial loans. The Land segment specializes for developing vacant or raw land and made to builders and developers with whom the Corporation has had long-standing relationships. The Commercial Business segment extends to commercial customers for use in normal business operations to finance working capital needs, equipment purchases, or other projects. The Consumer segment comprises of secured loans including automobile loans, loans on savings deposits and home improvement loans, and to a lesser extent unsecured personal loans. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Sidney, OH.

