Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 14,215 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 796,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 47.1% during the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

ROST stock opened at $115.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.66. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.92 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

