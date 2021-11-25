Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,820 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BBBY. TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

