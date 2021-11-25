Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,029 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Computer Programs and Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $446.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $35,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,818 shares of company stock worth $756,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.