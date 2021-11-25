Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu stock opened at $151.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average of $171.33. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.94.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

