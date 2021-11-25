Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $328.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $340.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

