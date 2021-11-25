Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 11,269 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

NYSE ADM opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.