Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 19,686 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Dover by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.7% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $176.24 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $178.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day moving average is $162.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

