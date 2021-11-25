Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 5,372 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $255.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.89. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.32.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

