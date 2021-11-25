Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 61,529 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 244.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,529 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $825.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 131.43%.

UBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.