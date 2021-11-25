Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17,480 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 847.5% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,144.44.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,580.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,409.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,403.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.