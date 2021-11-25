Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,780,000 after buying an additional 418,675 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,627 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,017,000 after purchasing an additional 157,907 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $110.71 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $112.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.63 and its 200-day moving average is $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

