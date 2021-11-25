Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,619 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,829. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

